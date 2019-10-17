UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo para el Brexit

REINO UNIDO.- Jean-Claude Juncker, presidente de la Comisión Europea, anunció que por fin se alcanzó un acuerdo de Brexit entre el Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE) y señaló que “donde hay voluntad, hay un acuerdo, ¡tenemos uno!”

🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9

