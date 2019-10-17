  |  

UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo para el Brexit

Ambas partes están trabajando en el texto legal del acuerdo, que aún necesitará la aprobación de los parlamentos del Reino Unido y de Europa.

Daniela Gómez

   |  17 octubre, 2019

El Reino Unido y la Unión Europea han llegado a un acuerdo para el Brexit.

REINO UNIDO.-  Jean-Claude Juncker, presidente de la Comisión Europea, anunció que por fin se alcanzó un acuerdo de Brexit entre el Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE) y señaló que “donde hay voluntad, hay un acuerdo, ¡tenemos uno!”

Por su parte, el primer ministro británico, Boris Jonhson, utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para expresar que “Tenemos un nuevo gran acuerdo que retoma el control”.

Ambas partes están trabajando en el texto legal del acuerdo, que aún necesitará la aprobación de los parlamentos del Reino Unido y de Europa.

