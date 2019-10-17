UE y Reino Unido llegan a un acuerdo para el Brexit

Ambas partes están trabajando en el texto legal del acuerdo, que aún necesitará la aprobación de los parlamentos del Reino Unido y de Europa.
Daniela Gómez | 17 octubre, 2019
REINO UNIDO.- Jean-Claude Juncker, presidente de la Comisión Europea, anunció que por fin se alcanzó un acuerdo de Brexit entre el Reino Unido y la Unión Europea (UE) y señaló que “donde hay voluntad, hay un acuerdo, ¡tenemos uno!”
🇪🇺🤝🇬🇧 Where there is a will, there is a #deal – we have one! It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions. I recommend that #EUCO endorses this deal. pic.twitter.com/7AfKyCZ6k9
— Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) October 17, 2019
Por su parte, el primer ministro británico, Boris Jonhson, utilizó su cuenta de Twitter para expresar que “Tenemos un nuevo gran acuerdo que retoma el control”.
We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019
Ambas partes están trabajando en el texto legal del acuerdo, que aún necesitará la aprobación de los parlamentos del Reino Unido y de Europa.
