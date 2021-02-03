Presentan las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La presentación de los nominados Globos de Oro comenzó el miércoles en una ceremonia a distancia que ofrecerá un vistazo a las películas que lideran la temporada de premios.
Este año se llevará a cabo de manera única y con retrasos, a finales de este mes, considerada a su vez como un referente para los Óscar en abril.
El anuncio, copresentado por la estrella de “Sex and the City” Sarah Jessica Parker y Taraji P Henson, entregó la lista de películas y estrellas que participarán.
Se espera que debido a la pandemia y los retrasos en los estrenos de las películas más populares se impulsen más las obras pequeñas.
El servicio de streaming Amazon Prime, uno de los rivales de Netflix, está haciendo una fuerte campaña para “One Night in Miami”, mientras que Searchlight, propiedad de Disney, busca ser nominado con “Nomadland”.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a las categorías principales:
Cine
Mejor película dramática:
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomandland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Mejor película de comedia o musical:
- Borat 2
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Mejor director:
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor actor en una película, musical o comedia:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat 2
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, La increíble historia de David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
- James Corden, The Prom
Mejor actor en una película de drama:
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Mejor actriz en una película de drama:
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, United States vs Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Mejor actriz en una película, musical o comedia:
- Maria Bakalova, Borat 2
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The little things
- Bill Murray, On the rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr., One night in Miami
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the world
Mejor película extranjera:
- Another Round, Dinamarca
- La llorona, Francia/Guatemala
- The Life Ahead, Italia
- Minari, Estados Unidos
- Two of Us, Estados Unidos/Francia
Mejor guión:
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The trial of the Chicago 7
- Christopher Hampton y Florian Zeller, The Father
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Mejor película animada:
- Croods: the new age
- Onward
- Over the moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama:
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- Ozark
- Ratched
Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática:
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática:
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Mejor comedia o musical:
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en serie de comedia:
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mejor actor en serie de comedia:
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, The Crown
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Mejor actor de reparto:
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Mejor miniserie o película para TV:
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para TV:
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Mejor actor en miniserie o película para TV
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True