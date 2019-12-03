  |  

El tiempo - Tutiempo.net

Edición

Impresa

Gente

“Pin…idiotas” Baterista de Evanescence tras caos en KnotFest

El baterista de Evanescence criticó la actitud de las personas que destruyeron el equipo que estaba sobre el escenario, entre esos su batería

Redacción Zacatecas

   |  3 diciembre, 2019

baterista-evanescence-will-hunt-knotfest
“Pin…idiotas” Baterista de Evanescence tras caos en KnotFest

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.-El sábado pasado se desató un caos en el festival de metal KnotFest luego de que asistentes enardecidos subieron al escenario a destruir todo a su paso. Entre los destrozos provocados, incendiaron la batería de la banda Evanescence.
El caos comenzó cuando parte del público rompió la valla de seguridad para acercarse al escenario. Personal del evento intentó arreglar la barricada para poder continuar con el concierto, pero no pudieron y tomó más de tres, por lo que los asistentes enfurecidos por la cancelación de Evanescence y posteriormente de Slipknot, destruyeron parte del escenario.

“Lo que pasó fue por un grupo de idiotas” Will Hunt

El baterista de Evanescence criticó la actitud de las personas que destruyeron el equipo que estaba sobre el escenario, entre esos su batería. Hunt subió a su cuenta de Instagram unos videos de esa noche mostrando lo acontecido y los estragos provocados.
En la publicación el músico explicó que amaba a México y que no tenía problema con los seguidores de la banda; pero que, los que ocasionaron el disturbio eran un grupo de idiotas.
“Amamos a México y, en general, los fanáticos son increíbles. El motín que ocurrió fue un pequeño grupo de imbéciles y no cambiarán mi amor por el pueblo mexicano o nuestros fanáticos en México”.

Nosotros no odiamos México y “nunca lo haremos”

En los videos, el baterista expresa su enojo y algo de humor en el clip en el que el equipo de seguridad se ve rebasado por los asistentes. Otro de los videos muestra la batería de Will incendiándose. En el último se ve a personas recogiendo los escombros y todo los destrozos tras la cancelación de las bandas estelares.
Un seguidor mexicano de Evanescence comentó la publicación de Hunt diciendo que Donald Trump odiaría más a los habitantes de México, a lo que el músico respondió: “Tal vez, pero nosotros no, y nunca lo haremos”.

La publicación de Will Hunt:

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

So, a lot of questions about this. First and foremost everyone is ok. We love Mexico and as a whole the fans are incredible. The riot that happened was a small group of morons and they WILL NOT change my love for the Mexican people or our fans in Mexico. As for the rest of it, here are my (somewhat comical) take aways. 1st- Do you even riot bruh?! I mean, hell, if you’re gonna do it, REALLY do it!! Burn the whole fuckin’ thing down!!! What you pack of [email protected]$ies did was weak and stupid- JUST LIKE YOU. 2nd. If you’re gonna torch my beautiful @pearl_drums kit that meant the world to me (second video), at least cook some meat or marshmallows over the fire!! Fuckin’ weak ass [email protected]$y AMATEURS!! Again- weak and stupid JUST LIKE YOU. And 3rd- to the kind… 

Una publicación compartida de Will Hunt (@willhuntinc) el

Comentarios

MÁS DE CATEGORÍA

 NOTICIAS RELACIONADAS

De no existir previa autorización por escrito, queda expresamente prohibida la publicación, retransmisión, edición y cualquier otro uso de los contenidos.