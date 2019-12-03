"Pin...idiotas" Baterista de Evanescence tras caos en KnotFest
El baterista de Evanescence criticó la actitud de las personas que destruyeron el equipo que estaba sobre el escenario, entre esos su batería
Redacción Zacatecas | 3 diciembre, 2019
So, a lot of questions about this. First and foremost everyone is ok. We love Mexico and as a whole the fans are incredible. The riot that happened was a small group of morons and they WILL NOT change my love for the Mexican people or our fans in Mexico. As for the rest of it, here are my (somewhat comical) take aways. 1st- Do you even riot bruh?! I mean, hell, if you’re gonna do it, REALLY do it!! Burn the whole fuckin’ thing down!!! What you pack of [email protected]$ies did was weak and stupid- JUST LIKE YOU. 2nd. If you’re gonna torch my beautiful @pearl_drums kit that meant the world to me (second video), at least cook some meat or marshmallows over the fire!! Fuckin’ weak ass [email protected]$y AMATEURS!! Again- weak and stupid JUST LIKE YOU. And 3rd- to the kind…