Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
Search
  |  

Edición Impresa

24 de julio

Search

[FOTOS] Luna en Estados Unidos se pinta de Naranja

En varias partes de Estados Unidos se han registrado fuertes incendios.
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Internautas captaron las imágenes de la Luna Naranja. | Foto: Twitter.

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Debido a los incendios forestales en el noroeste de Estados Unidos, la Luna pudo verse de color naranja.

 

  • más de categoría
  • noticias relacionadas
Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram
  • Suscríbete a nuestro boletín

MEROLI S.A. DE C.V.- De no existir previa autorización por escrito, queda expresamente prohibida la publicación, retransmisión, edición y cualquier otro uso de los contenidos de este portal.

Don`t copy text!
logotipo zacatecas

Síguenos

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram