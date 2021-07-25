[FOTOS] Luna en Estados Unidos se pinta de Naranja

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Debido a los incendios forestales en el noroeste de Estados Unidos, la Luna pudo verse de color naranja.

Went driving to get this pic of the huge orange moon tonight. Supposedly, the color is due to the fires on the west coast. #orangemoon pic.twitter.com/XshsX4kXEw

— BeTheChange (@KathyLe74783492) July 24, 2021