Matan a mujer quien paseaba a bebé de 3 meses en su carriola

The search continues for man who walked up behind a woman and shot and killed her while she was pushing a baby in a stroller. This is on 95th between Lexington and Third Ave on the Upper East Side. @nypdtips is asking for information. https://t.co/1i4PWolfzp pic.twitter.com/3mUlRrmgcP

— Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) June 30, 2022