Muere el actor Bert Belasco; comenzó su carrera en “Dr. House”

Rest in peace Bert Belasco! The actor is most known for his role in 'Let's Stay Together,' 'Pitch' and 'Justified'. Full details surrounding his death aren't confirmed but it is believed he died from a fatal aneurysm while quarantining at a hotel in Virginia ahead of a new project he was to star in. He was 38 years young. ⁠ ⁠ Our hearts go out to his family and fans!⁠ ⁠