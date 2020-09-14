[FOTO] Taylor Swift sorprende un con hermoso regalo para la bebé de Katy Perry

Dulce María revela el sexo de su bebé y el nombre; se llamará como un RBD
Katy Perry compartió en Instagram el regalo que Taylor le envió a su bebé.
Redacción Zacatecas | 14 septiembre, 2020
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La cantante estadounidense Katy Perry dio a conocer el regalo Taylor Swift le envió a su bebé. Swift le dio una hermosa manta con el nombre de la bebé, Daisy Bloom, bordada a mano.
“La bebé adora su manta bordada a mano de la señorita @taylorswift espero que sea una que ella arrastre durante años…que guarde en su bolsillo hasta cuando sea adolescente”, compartió Katy Perry.
A través de Instagram, Perry compartió una foto del regalo, mencionando que la bebé adora su nueva manta.
En la imagen se puede ver que junto al regalo está una nota que escribió Taylor Swift. Asegura que su más preciada posesión fue siempre un pequeño trozo de tela.
“Katy y Orlando, mi más preciada posesión siempre fue un pequeño trozo de tela”, se lee en el mensaje que escribió Taylor.
El actor Orlando y Katy dieron a conocer la noticia del nacimiento de su hija Daisy Dove Bloom, también a través de Instagram de la cuenta de Unicef.
La foto causó furor en las redes sociales que le dieron la bienvenida a la pequeña Bloom.
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Con información de Milenio.