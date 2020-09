Encuentran un extraño pulpo de 7 tentáculos en una playa de Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

This sea creature washed up at Ebey’s Landing this morning. Quite possibly an East Pacific red octopus. Easily 3 feet long. Update: Got a call from a representative of the Seattle Aquarium who believes the creature could be a vampire squid, which are normally found in extreme deep sea conditions. New update: It’s too big to be a vampire squid, said Bob Kiel of the Seattle Aquarium. He said it might be a dumbo octopus, another deep sea dweller that gets as large as 5 feet. #whidbeyisland #ebeyslanding #whidbeycamanolandtrust #coupeville #landtrust #nature #marinelife #octopus #salishsea #vampiresquid #squid #dumbooctopus