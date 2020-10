¿Scarlett Johansson se casó en secreto con Colin Jost?

View this post on Instagram

My favorite observation from last episode, even among my fellow cast members, was: “Great job including the guitar, douchebag.” This might sound incomprehensible but I did not know it was on the couch, let alone perfectly framed behind me. I have never, nor do I pretend to play, the guitar. Nor do I physically understand how it works. I just Mr Magoo’ed into having a guitar behind me. Anyway, we have a show in 15 minutes. I’m excited. Hmmm might even strum this guitar a little… Ooooooo YOU MAKE ME FEEL LIKE A SUBMARINE. DEEP AND LETS EXPLORE. Anyway Part Two, it’s our show!