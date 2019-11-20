Ellos son los nominados a los Grammy 2020

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- La 62° edición de los Grammy será el 26 de enero del 2020, en el Staples Center de Los Ángeles; aquí te presentamos la lista de nominados.
Alicia Keys será la anfitriona de la gala por segundo año consecutivo.
Álbum del año
- Billie Eilish
- Lana del Rey
- Ariana Grande
- Bon Iver
- H.E.R.
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo y Vampire Weekend
Mejor nuevo artista
- Rosalía
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X
- Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Tank And The Bangas
- Yola
Mejor disco latino de rock, urbano o alternativo
- El mal querer – Rosalía
- X 100pre – Bad Bunny
- Oasis – Bad Bunny y J Balvin
- Indestructible – Flor de Toloache
- Almadura – iLe.
Mejor disco de pop latino
- Vida – Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 – Maluma
- Montaner – Ricardo Montaner
- #ELDISCO – Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasía – Sebastián Yatra
Mejor disco tropical latino
- Opus – Marc Anthony
- Tiempo al tiempo – Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
- Candela – Vicente García
- Literal – Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- A Journey Through Cuban Music – Aymée Nuviola
Mejor banda sonora
- The Lion King: The Songs
- Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Rocketman
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- A Star Is Born
Canción del año
- Always Remember Us This Way – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
- Bring My Flowers Now – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
- Hard Place – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
- Lover – Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
- Norman F***ing Rockwell – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
- Someone You Loved – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
- Truth Hurts – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Grabación del año
- Hey, Ma – Bon Iver
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- Hard Place – H.E.R.
- Talk – Khalid
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo
- Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
Álbum del año
- i,i – Bon Iver
- Norman F***ing Rockwell – Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.
- 7 – Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) – Lizzo
- Father Of The Bride – Vampire Weekend
Mejor actuación solista pop
- Spirit – Beyoncé
- Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
- 7 Rings – Ariana Grande
- Truth Hurts – Lizzo
- You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
Mejor dúo o grupo
- Boyfriend – Ariana Grande & Social House
- Sucker – Jonas Brothers
- Old Town Road – Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyru
- Sunflower – Post Malone & Swae Lee
- Señorita – Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Mejor álbum vocal pop tradicional
- Sí – Andrea Bocelli
- Love (Deluxe Edition) – Michael Bublé
- Look Now – Elvis Costello & The Imposters
- A Legendary Christmas – John Legend
- Walls – Barbra Streisand
Mejor álbum vocal pop
- The Lion King: The Gift – Beyoncé
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go – Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next – Ariana Grande
- No. 6 Collaborations Project – Ed Sheeran
- Lover – Taylor Swift
Mejor grabación
- Linked – Bonobo
- Got To Keep On – The Chemical Brothers
- Piece Of Your Heart – Meduza & Goodboys
- Underwater – Rüfüs Du Sol
- Midnight Hour – Skrillex & Boys Noize With Ty Dolla $ign
Mejor álbum
- LP5 – Apparat
- No Geography – The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape) – Flume
- Solace – Rüfüs Du Sol
- Weather – Tycho
Mejor álbum instrumental contemporáneo
- Ancestral Recall – Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
- Star People Nation – Theo Croker
- Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music! – Mark Guiliana
- Elevate – Lettuce
- Mettavolution – Rodrigo y Gabriela
Mejor actuación de rock
- Pretty Waste – Bones UK
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr.
- History Repeats – Brittany Howard
- Woman – Karen O & Danger Mouse
- Too Bad – Rival Sons
Mejor canción de rock
- Fear Inoculum – Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, Songwriters (Tool)
- Give Yourself A Try – George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross Macdonald, Songwriters (The 1975)
- Harmony Hall – Ezra Koenig, Songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- History Repeats – Brittany Howard, Songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- This Land – Gary Clark Jr., Songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Mejor presentación R&B
- Love Again – Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- Could’ve Been – H.E.R. & Bryson Tiller
- Exactly How I Feel – Lizzo & Gucci Mane
- Roll Some Mo – Lucky Daye
- Come Home – Anderson .Paak & André 300
Mejor canción de R&B
- Could’ve Been – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg R’celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, Songwriters (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)
- Look At Me Now – Emily King & Jeremy Most, Songwriters (Emily King)
- No Guidance – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, Songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)
- Roll Some Mo David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii & Peter Lee Johnson, Songwriters (Lucky Daye)
- Say So – Pj Morton, Songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo)
Mejor canción country
- Bring My Flowers Now – Tanya Tucker
- Girl Goin’ Nowhere – Ashley McBryde
- It All Comes Out In The Wash – Miranda Lambert
- Some Of It – Performed by Eric Church
- Speechless – Performed by Dan + Shay