Ella es Karime López, la primera chef mexicana en obtener una estrella Michelin
Karime López es la chef principal en Gucci Osteria, un restaurante en Florencia, Italia, propiedad del CEO de Gucci, la marca de ropa y accesorios de lujo.
Redacción Zacatecas | 12 noviembre, 2019
ITALIA.- Gucci no es solo una marca de ropa y accesorios de lujo, también desde el 2018, tiene un restaurante en Florencia, Italia; en donde la chef principal es la mexicana Ana Karime López Moreno Tagle.
Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura, es el nombre del restaurante que ayudó a Karime a hacer historia, al recibir su primera estrella Michelin, siendo la primera chef mexicana en recibir este reconocimiento.
Celebrating its first @michelinguide Star, awarded today, #GucciOsteria da Massimo Bottura enters the 2020 Italian Michelin Star Guide, just two years after opening. Chef de cuisine Karime López @karylmt is the only woman chef among the new Italian entries to #guidamichelinit. Her menu for the restaurant challenges the traditional perception of Italian cuisine, creating playful takes on classic dishes. “I am so happy for the entire team at Gucci Osteria… this award is a tribute to them and we are thrilled that our passion and commitment have been recognised in this prestigious guide. I will continue to challenge myself to create new experiences for our guests and I am excited for what the next year will bring,” Karime López. @gucci @massimobottura #Michelinstar20
Este restaurante abrió sus puertas en 2018 en la Piazza della Signoria, en Florencia y desde entonces se ha consolidado como uno de los establecimientos más reconocidos.
El CEO de Gucci, Marco Bizzarri y el chef Massimo Bottura son grandes amigos y decidieron crear este restaurante.
MICHELIN STAR FOR @gucciosteria “This award is an incredible achievement that fills us with joy. I’ve been friend with Marco for over 40 Y!!! It is a wonderful recognition for the vision that we have created together with the Gucci family and the dedication and hard work of the last eighteen months. It is only the beginning of an exciting adventure, the seeds for what is to come Grazie #marcobizzarri @karylmt @gucci Thanks so much to @alessandro_michele @michelinguide #gucciosteriadamassimobotturaLA here we come @schokachi lo #firenze
Al enterarse de que les otorgaron su primera estrella Michelin, Gucci Osteria lo anunció en redes sociales, destacando la labor de la mexicana Karime López, de 36 años y originaria de la Ciudad de México, y que vivió varios años en Querétaro antes de irse a vivir a París, en donde estudió gastronomía.
“Celebrando la primera estrella @michelinguide, premiada hoy. #GucciOsteria de Massimo Bottura ingresa a la Guía de la Estrella Michelin italiana 2020, solo dos años después de su apertura. La chef Karime López @karylmt es la única mujer chef entre las nuevas entradas italianas a #guidamichelinit que con su menú desafía la percepción tradicional de la cocina italiana, creando tomas divertidas de platos clásicos”, dijeron en Instagram.
Mientras tanto, Karime dijo en sus redes sociales sentirse muy feliz por todo el equipo de Gucci Osteria.
“Éste premio es un homenaje a ellos y estamos encantados de que nuestra pasión y compromiso hayan sido reconocidos en esta prestigiosa guía. Continuaré desafiándome a mí misma para crear nuevas experiencias para nuestros clientes y estoy emocionada por lo que traerá el próximo año”, dijo Karime.
The narratives and backgrounds of the #GucciOsteria team influence the kitchen that Karime López @karylmt manages. Karime creates the menu through the organic, trial-based process of testing recipes. After a food-orientated childhood in Mexico, an interest in art led her to study in Paris where she began to view pastry as an edible art form. Karime arrives in Florence after a global culinary career that spans Spain, Denmark, Japan and Peru. @gucci