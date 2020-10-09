Profesor humilla a una alumna por alimentar a su bebé durante clase en línea
El profesor no sólo le prohibió amamantar a su bebé, sino que la exhibió delante de sus compañeros durante la clase en línea.
Redacción Zacatecas | 8 octubre, 2020
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Un profesor causó polémica por pedirle a una alumna que no amamantará a su bebé durante las clases en línea, por lo que la joven madre denunció el hecho en redes sociales.
Marissa Mares es una estudiante universitaria que tiene una bebé de 10 meses y estudia en Fresno City College, California.
La joven madre reveló que uno de sus profesores le envió un correo electrónico en el que le dio a conocer las nuevas reglas de su clase.
Entre ellas estaba que todos los alumnos tenían que encender su cámara y micrófono, durante la clase virtual.
I never write long posts but this is a good one! • • • I didn’t want to post this picture because I just wanted it for me but I just wanted to show that I CAN focus in class WHILE breastfeeding my child. My professor changed the requirements for class & said we needed to have our camera & microphone on in order to receive credit for the attendance part of class. I told him I obviously don’t have a problem with having my camera & microphone on but I might need to turn them off to feed my daughter from time to time. His response was “that’s not what you should be doing during class. Do that on your own time.” I didn’t respond & went to class about a half hour later. The first thing he says to the whole class in our zoom meeting was “I got this really weird email from a student stating she needed to do inappropriate things during lecture time. You guys need to understand that you have priorities now and you need to put all those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you and give your full attention in my class.” If you know me, you know how pissed this made me. It was one thing to send the email telling me what I can and can’t do in my house with my child. But it’s a whole other thing when he announced a “weird” email was received about “inappropriate” things. I felt so unmotivated during class I was so hurt that an actual human said these things about me & my breastfed baby in public to other students. I was humiliated. Then I realized, he should be humiliated. He discriminated against me and many others when he said “put those distractions aside or be creative when your child needs you” like what the fuck?! This is a child we are talking about not our phones or TVs or any other THING. I am so so happy my cousin has helped me with taking action with this & got me in contact with some of her friends who got me in contact with people they know. I hope this man thinks before he decides to continue with his career, if he even has one anymore. Breastfeeding mamas &any mama that is trying to juggle school, work, & a child should be praised not put down & humiliated. I love my baby & would choose her health over anything or anyone, any day of any week!
Marissa le explicó al docente que tenía una bebé de 10 meses, por lo que tenía que apagar la cámara y el micrófono para poder amamantar a su hija.
El profesor rechazó su petición, alegando que tendría que hacerlo después de clase; y además la exhibió en clase, lo que la hizo sentirse humillada.
Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Solo hazlo después de clase”, respondió el maestro.
La madre acudió con la coordinadora de la facultad a reportar la actitud del docente.
Él me delató frente a mis compañeros y no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento”, escribió la joven en Instagram.
Marissa compartió una fotografía en la que demostró que es capaz de estudiar mientras alimenta a su bebé.