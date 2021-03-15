Estos son los nominados a los premios OSCAR 2021

La Academia de Cine de Hollywood publicó la lista de los nominados en diferentes categorias para la gala, la cual se celebrará desde el teatro Kodak en Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.
Los premios más prestigiosos en el mundo del cine ya tienen sus nominados:
Mejor película:
- “The Father”.
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Mank”.
- “Minari”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “Promising Young Woman”.
- “Sound of Metal”.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
Mejor actor:
- Riz Ahmed: “Sound of Metal”.
- Chadwick Boseman: “Ma Rayney´s Black Bottom”.
- Anthony Hopkins: “The Father”.
- Gary Oldman: “Mank”.
- Steven Yeun: “Minari”.
Mejor actriz:
- Viola Davis: “Ma Rainey´s Black Bottom”.
- Andra Day: “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”.
- Vanessa Kirby: “Pieces of a Woman”.
- Frances McDormand: “Nomadland”.
- Carey Mulligan: “Pomising Young Woman”.
Mejor director:
- Thomas Vinterber: “Another Round”.
- David Fincher: “Mank”.
- Lee Isaac Chung: “Minari”.
- Chloé Zhao: “Nomadland”.
- Emerald Fennell: “Promising Young Woman”.
Mejor actriz de reparto:
- Maria Bakalova.
- Glenn Close.
- Olivia Cloman.
- Amanda Seyfried.
- Yuh-Jung Youn.
Mejor actor de reparto:
- Sacha Baron Cohen.
- Daniel Kaluuya.
- Leslie Odom Jr.
- Paul Raci.
- Lakeith Stanfierld.
Mejor banda sonora:
- “Da 5 Bloods”.
- “Mank”.
- “Minari”.
- “News of the World”.
Mejor guión original:
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Minari”.
- “Promising Young Woman”.
- “Sound of Metal”.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.
Mejor guión adaptado:
- “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”.
- “The Father”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “One Noght in Miami”.
- “The White Tiger”.
Mejor sonido:
- “Greyhound”.
- “Mank”.
- “News of the World”.
- “Soul”
- “Sound of Metal”.
Mejor película de animación:
- “Onward”.
- “Over the Moon”.
- “A Shau the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”.
- “Soul”.
- “Wolfwalkers”.
Mejor documental largo:
- “Collective”.
- “Crip Camp”.
- “El Agente Topo”.
- “My Octopus Teacher”.
- “Time”.
Mejor película internacional:
- “Another Round”.
- “Better Days”.
- “Collective”.
- “The Man Who Sold His Skin”.
- “Quo Vadis Aida?”.
Mejor fotografía:
- “Judas and the Black Messiah”.
- “Mank”.
- “News of the World”.
- “Nomadland”.
- “The Trial of the Chivago 7”.
Mejor edición:
- “The Father”
- “Nomadland”
- “Promising Young Woman”.
- “Sound of Metal”.
- “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.