Se baña una vez cada dos meses porque es alérgica al agua

Tessa es alérgica hasta a sus lágrimas y sudor. Una simple caminata puede provocarle irritación en la piel a causa del sudor.
Redacción Zacatecas | 2 diciembre, 2019
ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Tessa Hansen-Smith tiene 21 años, vive en California, y para bañarse debe hacerlo una vez por bimestre porque es alérgica al agua.
El padecimiento se conoce como urticaria acuagénica y es tan extraña como única.
Hasta el mínimo contacto con el agua puede provocar graves lesiones que van desde una fiebre, migraña o erupciones cutáneas.
Para Tessa no siempre fue así, pues sus primeros 8 años los vivió como cualquier otro niño. Sin embargo, poco a poco comenzó a presentar irritaciones en la piel.
Al principio, sus padres pensaron que se trataba de alguna alergia por los productos de limpieza que usaba o la agresividad con la que se tallaba.
Dos años más tarde, y tras sesiones dolorosas de baño, pudieron identificar la causa: urticaria acuagénica.
En la actualidad, Tessa ha intentado hacer una vida pese a su condición. Sin embargo, es algo complicado.
La joven puede sufrir malestares hasta por sus lágrimas, saliva y su sudor. Por ello, bañarse es una de las actividades más peligrosas de su día a día.
Además, hasta tomar agua le puede causar cortes en la lengua.
A través de Instagram, la joven narra algunas de sus experiencias y dificultades debido a que es alérgica al agua.
Tessa explica que, hasta en caminatas cortas, termina con erupciones e irritaciones en la piel por el sudor que genera.
“Otra razón por la que las chicas grandes no lloran”, escribe en Instagram. “Cuando lloro suelo tener erupciones alrededor de mis ojos. Es difícil poner medicamento cerca a tus ojos debido a que son zonas sensibles”.
I get rashes on my body quite often, but especially where clothes rubs/rests on my skin. Even during a slow walk, the body will produce some amount of sweat. Most of the time it’s so minuscule people will never even notice it—but we have to wash our clothes because they’re getting dirty somehow! Even though when I walk slowly (the only form of exercise I can really handle) sweat is produced, but while it starts out as a very small amount like everyone else, my body quickly reacts to this and makes my temperature increase, which in turn makes me sweat more. It’s not a great cycle for this allergy. This is just one example of what my skin looks like, the waistband of my leggings I was wearing today rests on my stomach. There are no bumps because the medication I take helps reduce the allergic reaction, but the skin will still flare up and be extra sensitive. If I started to itch these spots (which I try really really hard not to) then rashes and hives can quickly pop up and persist for a lot longer than this sensitivity. I try to post pictures and videos that show physical, observable reactions, because since half of this allergy is all internal the worst parts of my allergy are invisible. People with invisible disabilities and conditions face a lot of discrimination and hate. I’ve had people, even people in the medical field, accuse me of lying about my condition if I can’t produce reactions visible to the naked eye. When I was in the ER a few weeks ago receiving IV infusions, the nurse didn’t believe me at first that I had to have steroid anti-histamines injected first or the saline would hurt me. But in between injections of medicine saline needs to be injected to flush the IV tube, and during this time she saw me grimace in pain and asked me to show her where the pain was. I pointed to part of my arm, starting in my wrist where the injection site was, and following an odd path up my arm. She looked shocked when I perfectly pointed out the route of a deep vein, and only then did she believe I was in actual pain. This condition is hard enough to deal with, but the accusatory attitudes that come from others makes it hard mentally. So be kind to everyone! 💕