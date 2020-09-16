Rescatan a 10 leones desnutridos; vivían en cautiverio para ser cazados
Fueron rescatados 10 leones de un lugar donde eran criados en cautiverio para después ser cazados.
Redacción Zacatecas | 16 septiembre, 2020
AFRICA.- La organización Wild at Life, se encarga de rescatar todo tipo de animales que viven en malas condiciones y que después son cazados. Compartieron a través de redes sociales la historia de 10 leones.
Wild at Life comentó que cada vez existen más lugares con leones en un área cercada para que los cazadores obtengan fácilmente una presa.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you to everyone who is reaching us since a few days for asking if we can help rescue these lions in Karthoum Sudan, from Alqurashi Park. We have done same operation in Syria. Rest assured we are ready to do anything for them as well. We try to reach the best counterpart in the country and we speak with locals that can give us the most accurate answers so we can bring the best and quickest help in such time. We have been informed that the sick lioness (first and last picture) didn’t survive and passed away a few hours ago. We saved animals, mostly lions, from such horrific places . We also heard that these are not the only ones in the thorn region. As usual we will put all our effort and means to try and see what we can do. If you happen to have some valuable information and key people in region, drop us a message. We are informed that there is another NGO willing to help and are on ground. So if we are needed, we are here! #wildatlife #lionrescue #zoo #deadlyzoo #emergency
En su mayoría, los felinos viven en malas condiciones, sin cuidados higiénicos ni veterinarios, además de que no son alimentados.
Fue en noviembre de 2019 que el equipo acudió a Sudáfrica para rescatar a estos leones que estaban en refugios clandestinos.
Uno de estos lugares encontró a los leones en un cobertizo cerrado y sin luz.
View this post on Instagram
Canned hunting no more for these ones! Photo from when we entered the shed for darting the 10 lions and rescue them from bleak hunting future. Freedom is for everyone 💪🏻 #wildatlife #lionrescue #lionking #freedomforall #lion #bancannedhunting #breedingfarm #freedomfighter #conservation #wildlife #lions #bantrophyhunting #closedown
Wild at Life compartió a través de Instagram las condiciones en la que se encontraban los leones, imágenes que impactaron al mundo.
Asimismo compartieron, como tras varios meses de cuidar de los animales, se encuentran mejor en un santuario rodeados de árboles. Aseguran que ahora se les dan los mejores cuidados y no están encerrados.
View this post on Instagram
You all remember the lions we saved from the closed shed? Look how happy they are now! Grass, food, enrichment, fresh air. And above all no one can ever make a trophy of their head to a wall or a medicine out of their bones! These are the few lucky ones. Many dies daily in canned hunting in South Africa and no one even notice it. #wildatlife #lionrescue #lionwatchprojectsa #lionking #lion #roar #freedom #huntingnomore #bancannedhunting #endcannedhunting #liveandletlive #bekind #wildliferescue #bigcatrescue #lions #lionpride #animalsforever
De acuerdo con Wild at Life, existen más de 5 mil felinos en cautiverio en este país y sólo 2 mil en estado salvaje.
Con información de Milenio.