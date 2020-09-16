Rescatan a 10 leones desnutridos; vivían en cautiverio para ser cazados

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who is reaching us since a few days for asking if we can help rescue these lions in Karthoum Sudan, from Alqurashi Park. We have done same operation in Syria. Rest assured we are ready to do anything for them as well. We try to reach the best counterpart in the country and we speak with locals that can give us the most accurate answers so we can bring the best and quickest help in such time. We have been informed that the sick lioness (first and last picture) didn’t survive and passed away a few hours ago. We saved animals, mostly lions, from such horrific places . We also heard that these are not the only ones in the thorn region. As usual we will put all our effort and means to try and see what we can do. If you happen to have some valuable information and key people in region, drop us a message. We are informed that there is another NGO willing to help and are on ground. So if we are needed, we are here! #wildatlife #lionrescue #zoo #deadlyzoo #emergency