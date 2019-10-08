  |  

Investigaciones de cosmología ganan Premio Nobel de Física 2019

El rey de Suecia entregará el premio el próximo 10 de diciembre, en el aniversario de la muerte de Alfred Nobel.

Daniela Gómez

   |  8 octubre, 2019

James Peebles, Didier Queloz y Michel Mayor; son los ganadores del Premio Nobel de Física 2019.

SUECIA.- La Academia Sueca de Ciencias otorgó el Premio Nobel de Física 2019, a los suizos Michel Mayor y Didier Queloz,  y a James Peebles, quien es estadounidense-canadiense, por sus trabajos en cosmología.

El premio “es mitad para James Peebles por descubrimientos teóricos en cosmología física y mitad, de manera conjunta, para Michel Mayor y Didier Queloz por el descubrimiento de un exoplaneta alrededor de una estrella del tipo solar”, anunció Göran Hansson, secretario general de la Academia Real de Ciencias de Suecia.

Estos tres investigadores, contribuyeron a “una nueva comprensión de la estructura y la historia del universo. Sus trabajos han cambiado para siempre nuestras concepciones del mundo”.

El rey de Suecia entregará el premio el próximo 10 de diciembre, en el aniversario de la muerte de Alfred Nobel.

 

