Investigaciones de cosmología ganan Premio Nobel de Física 2019

SUECIA.- La Academia Sueca de Ciencias otorgó el Premio Nobel de Física 2019, a los suizos Michel Mayor y Didier Queloz, y a James Peebles, quien es estadounidense-canadiense, por sus trabajos en cosmología.

El premio “es mitad para James Peebles por descubrimientos teóricos en cosmología física y mitad, de manera conjunta, para Michel Mayor y Didier Queloz por el descubrimiento de un exoplaneta alrededor de una estrella del tipo solar”, anunció Göran Hansson, secretario general de la Academia Real de Ciencias de Suecia.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2019 #NobelPrize in Physics has been awarded with one half to James Peebles “for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology” and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz “for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star.” pic.twitter.com/BwwMTwtRFv

El rey de Suecia entregará el premio el próximo 10 de diciembre, en el aniversario de la muerte de Alfred Nobel.

New laureate Michel Mayor was on a lecture tour in Spain when he heard the news about his #NobelPrize in Physics.

Here Mayor is in the cafeteria of San Sebastian airport, looking at all the messages flooding in! pic.twitter.com/NCYcgZYUXx

