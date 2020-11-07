Joe Biden gana la presidencia de Estados Unidos

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Joe Biden ganó las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos, luego de que obtuvo la victoria en Pensilvania.

Pensilvania era uno de los estados clave y donde tenía una estrecha ventaja con el candidato republicano Donald Trump.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Biden dijo estar honrado por ser elegido presidente y aseguró que apoyará a todos los estadunidenses, hayan votado por él o no.

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.

The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.

I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020