Elecciones Estados Unidos 2020

Joe Biden gana la presidencia de Estados Unidos

El candidato demócrata obtuvo un total de 284 votos electorales.

Redacción Zacatecas

   |  7 noviembre, 2020

Joe Biden, candidato demócrata a la presidencia. | Foto: REUTERS.

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Joe Biden ganó las elecciones presidenciales en Estados Unidos, luego de que obtuvo la victoria en Pensilvania.

Pensilvania era uno de los estados clave y donde tenía una estrecha ventaja con el candidato republicano Donald Trump.

En su cuenta de Twitter, Biden dijo estar honrado por ser elegido presidente y aseguró que apoyará a todos los estadunidenses, hayan votado por él o no.

 

