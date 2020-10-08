Así luce Piama, la esposa de Francis en “Malcolm el de en medio”

¡No acaba la pelea! Niurka le tira indirectas a Montserrat Oliver
La actriz Emy Coligado, interpretó a Piama, quien fuera la enemiga de Lois.
Redacción Zacatecas | 8 octubre, 2020
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- Piama Tananahaakna quien fuera esposa de Francis y la peor enemiga de Lois, fue interpretado por Emy Coligado.
La actriz nacida en 1971 en Ohio, Estados Unidos, viajó a Nueva York, luego de estudiar Psicología en Texas Christian University, para perseguir su sueño de ser actriz.
La joven corrió con suerte y logró incursionar en la actuación en producciones de Broadway y más tarde consiguió algunos papeles en la televisión.
Entre esos papeles, a la icónica Piama Tananahaakna en la exitosa serie “Malcolm el de en medio”.
Actualmente tiene 49 años de edad y continúa en papeles secundarios, con algunas apariciones en televisión y cine independiente.
Coligado también ha demostrado en sus redes sociales, donde tiene miles de seguidores, ser una amante de los animales.
Además, comparte algunas fotografías cuando recuerda el personaje que la llevaría a la fama en “Malcolm el de en medio”.
Con información de Milenio.